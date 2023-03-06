First cafe announced at Penticton Airport

Photo: Penticton Airport The Hungry Bear Power Bites Caf? team

The Penticton Airport will now have fresh nibbles for travellers to enjoy.

Hungry Bear Power Bites Cafe is the latest addition to the regional airport, which has been undergoing improvements and renovations for several years.

The cafe is inviting the public to its grand opening on Saturday, April 1 at 11 a.m., offering cake and prizes.

Owner Christina Teshier will be serving home-cooked meals and backed goods, with a local focus.

"It’s a dream for me,” says Teshier.

“We’re a family-run business and we’re happy to serve the community. This café isn’t just for travellers and staff; we want to serve the city.”

The cafe is the first new resident of the newly renovated food and beverage area of the YYF terminal.