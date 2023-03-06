Town of Osoyoos granted $2.5M from province

Photo: Castanet

The Town of Osoyoos has been granted $2.5 million to assist with much-needed local projects.

A recent announcement from the provincial government promised a one-time $1 billion payout to B.C. municipalities, and Osoyoos is getting a sizeable piece of that pie.

“Council and other municipalities have been lobbying the provincial government for additional funding. This work paid off, and the $2.5 million is a welcomed and needed boost to the town,” said Mayor Sue McKortoff in a press release.

“The efforts of council and other municipalities paid off big time! Rising costs and aging infrastructure is something many municipalities are struggling with, and having this unexpected support will help deliver upon the needed projects identified by council.”

Town CAO Rod Risling stated there are "numerous projects" within the upcoming five-year plan that are currently unfunded that would require borrowing.

"This announcement will assist our financial position, which in effect will save property owners money. Over the coming months, administration will review the grant details and present options to council on the best ways to utilize the funds,” Risling said.