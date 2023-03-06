Severe damage following Oliver house fire

Photo: Oliver Fire Department

The Oliver Fire Department spent an hour and a half knocking down a house fire Sunday evening.

On Sunday, March 5, crews responded to reports of smoke from a home on Road 18.

All human residents luckily escaped unharmed, though unfortunately a pet was later found dead inside.

"Crews were able to vent the smoke from the structure, make entry to the seat of the fire and extinguish," reads a report from the Oliver Fire Department shared on social media.

"Crews were on scene for about an hour and a half working on knocking down the fire and checking for extension to other areas of the structure, with a fire watch crew on scene till 10 p.m."

The house suffered heavy smoke, fire and water damage.