Penticton-area favourites reopening afer winter hiatus

With better weather just around the corner, locals and tourists alike can rejoice: some of Penticton’s best hot spots are reopening for the season, and they are very excited to welcome guests once again.

“We miss (our regulars) during closures,” said Stewart Glynes, owner of The Bench Market located at 368 Vancouver Ave.

“Seeing their smiling faces and hearing about their year is what I am looking forward to the most.”

Glynes added he and his staff are excited to “giving you excellent service, fresh seasonal food and awesome handmade espresso drinks.”

Using fresh ingredients sourced from local farmers and artisans is just one of the many reasons The Bench Market remains a local favourite, with Glynes adding the restaurant is also best known for its organic coffee and environmentally conscious efforts through composting and recycling programs.

The Bench Market values customer feedback, so much so that Glynes said while there are no changes to the menu forsSpring 2023, any changes made “we usually run (as) features … to get our customers’ feedback.”

“Our focus is breakfast, brunch, lunch and coffee, and we are always looking for ways to be creative and innovative while still maintaining our high quality offerings,” he added.

Glynes personal favourite are the waffles.

“I love waffles,” he said. “Our waffles are made with buttermilk batter that’s cooked crispy on the outside and soft inside. We use real Canadian maple syrup and fresh fruit to accompany it. Real food made by real people.”

The Bench Market is slated to reopen today, Mar. 6, and hours for the month will be 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., before moving to 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. in April. The patio will be open immediately.

Just up the road, Tightrope Winery opened its doors Mar. 3 for the season with a new and exciting Sémillon wine on the menu that sales manager Colin Ross describes as “fresh, crisp and dry with notes of lemon, lime zest, grapefruit and a touch of salinity from our Maynard glaciolacustrine soils.”

“We will also be releasing the new 2022 vintage white wines that have been sold out for months, so that is very exciting and they are tasting great!” he added.

Much like The Bench Market, Tightrope Winery is excited to welcome back new and familiar faces alike, with Ross saying the winery is “anticipating a busy year with lots of visitors.”

“We will have two different tasting experiences available, including the Estate Tasting and Tour where guests wander through the vineyard and winery learning about our sustainable practices while tasting a flight of five wines and leave with a commemorative Tightrope branded Riedel wine glass,” he said.

And that’s not all, with 2023 shaping up to be a busy year for the winery in terms of fun and exciting events, such as the Winemaker’s Dinner Series that is “situated among the vines.”

“There is a magic that happens when people come together over a long table dinner set in the vineyard,” said Ross, adding that those interested should “stay tuned for details.”

With a picnic area, fantastic views and locally made food and artisanal goods, Ross said he believes people are drawn to the “small, family owned and operated winery” that boasts wine that is “sustainably grown [with] minimal intervention.”

But overall, he said, “wine tasting on the Naramata Bench is a perfect way to spend an afternoon,” suggesting people “make a weekend of it” by enjoying the KVR, the lake, the distilleries and cideries and breweries.

“[We] look forward to seeing our club members, locals and meeting new people,” said Ross.

And for those interested in wine tasting along the Naramata Bench, Ruby Blues Winery, Red Rooster Winery and Laughing Stock Vineyards have all reopened their doors for tastings.

Back in Penticton, Time Winery & Kitchen is slated to reopen its doors in late March, after closing Jan. 1 for renovations.

New this year to the winery is Orolo Restaurant + Cocktail Bar alongside the newly created Chronos Tasting Room.

With newly appointed culinary director Kirk Morrison and executive chef Damian Cole in the lead, the restaurant will be offering an exciting menu that will be served on site, as well as Time Family of Wines District Wine Village location.

With that being said, the ever-popular, tasty Time burger will remain on the menu that will feature “expertly crafted beverages, locally sourced ingredients, and memorable experiences together in a new space … that will set a new standard for excellence in B.C. and beyond,” according to a press release provided by Time Winery.

It’s an exciting way to start the season for the popular winery, located on Martin St in Penticton.

