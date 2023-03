Photo: Contributed Andrew Brian Louis located safe

Penticton RCMP have confirmed a man missing for several days has been found safe and sound.

Police say 41 year-old Andrew Brian Louis has been located.

Louis was last seen leaving his residence on Skaha Lake Rd in Penticton on February 23, 2023.

"The Penticton RCMP would like to thank the public for all of their help," said Cst. Trevor Stetsko.