Adoption opening for two surrendered litters of puppies being cared for by Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland

Casey Richardson

They are fluffy, rambunctious and searching for their forever home to play in.

Two separate litters of puppies are currently being looked after by an animal rescue, based out of Summerland.

Critteraid Dog House Director Arlene Dunstan-Adams has three German Shepherd crosses that are 10-plus weeks old now and are ready to go to their forever homes. The three beautiful boys are Cedar, Oak and Alder.

"These boys are gorgeous and will make someone a wonderful personal or family companion," Dunstan-Adams said.

The three boys all came from the Northwest Territories. Their mother is a German Shepherd and their dad is a German Shepherd Labrador Siberian Husky cross.

"We believe that these boys are going to range somewhere between 70 and 85 pounds."

The second litter of puppies that Critteraid has are almost eight-week-old fluffy Great Pyrenees Australian Shepherd Sheltie mix pups.

"Each pup is named after the sweetest of flowers as they are also just as sweet," Dunstan-Adams added.

"We have three boys, Rodie for Rhododendron, Daffy for Daffodil and then Perrie for Periwinkle. As well as two girls, Leilani and Poppy."

Most likely these pups will sit somewhere between 70 and 100 pounds depending on which parent they take after.

"These pups are going to be eight weeks old next week and will be ready to go to their foster to adopt homes just after Tuesday."

All of the pups are also being socialized every day with new people and experiences, along with other dogs, a cat and reptiles.

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary is also always looking for dedicated foster homes of all types.

"Critteraid is 100 per cent volunteer-based and is always looking for generous people to open their homes and hearts to help out a dog or cat in need. If you can't commit to a dog or cat for a full adoption right now, but could open your home for a shorter period of time, please consider becoming a foster parent," Dunstan-Adams said.

"Critteraid dog house is always happy to accept new foster parents that are willing to open their home to a dog or puppy in need."

If you're interested in adopting a puppy, head to Critteraid's website for the form to complete. If you're interested in becoming a dog house or cat foster parent, reach out to Critteraid at [email protected]