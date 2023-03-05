Summerland museum shares more history of the giant boulder that was buried

Photo: Contributed

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society is divulging a little further info about an iconic landmark rock that was buried in the 1970s after public interest sparked about its history.

The "Big Rock" was located halfway up the northern slope of Giants Head mountain, near the student residences.

According to the museum, the burial of the rock heads back 41 years, to March 1982.

"It was feared that building and excavation work near the Big Rock would cause instability, and there were concerns that the rock could roll down Giants Head into Summerland. In order to avoid a potential disaster, with damage to property and a threat to life, it was felt that burying the rock was the best option," the museum wrote in their post.

The society shared a newspaper clipping chronicling the burial, which reads:

"It has remained in its imposing position for many many years, but the fears it would topple into town one day were laid to rest as Miller Trucking crew members dug a large hole and then proceeded to rock and push the boulder until it rolled to rest. The crews had to move the large obstacle because of impending excavation work near the oversized boulder, prompting fears a wrong move might set the mass off on a course for town."

Burring the rock was not without controversy.

The Big Rock had become a local landmark and popular photo spot, but it was also culturally significant to the Syilx people.

"The Okanagan Nation has a legend, The Legend of the Boulder, in which various animals attempt to push a boulder up the mountain. The smallest animal, an ant, eventually won the competition."

The museum said there are a number of Summerlanders who believe that Big Rock should be dug up.

For those with memories of the Big Rock and its burial, head to the museum's post to share comments here.

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shares photos and information from their archives every week for throwback Thursday on their social media.