Guests attending the Destination Canada events in New York City had the chance to taste Wines from Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country members last week.
The not-for-profit organization, which promotes member wineries in the from Oliver and Osoyoos, supported Destination Canada to provide wines at a special reception held at the Arlo Soho Hotel, following the filming of a series of talks in the iconic TED (Technology, Entertainment, and Design) Theatre.
“We are delighted that our guests at the reception for TED DestinationCanada were able to taste the remarkable wines that Canada produces,” Gloria Loree, Chief Marketing Officer at Destination Canada said in a press release.
The team poured Road 13 Vineyards 2020 Syrah, Bordertown Estate Winery 2019 Cabernet Franc, Culmina Family Estate Winery 2017 Hypothesis, Road 13 Vineyards 2018 Sparkling Chenin Blanc, Tinhorn Creek Vineyards 2020 Chardonnay and Inniskillin Okanagan Estate Winery 2017 Riesling Ice Wine, along with Nk’Mip Cellars 2020 Qwam Qwmt Riesling and 2019 Qwam Qwmt Syrah.
Wines from Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country members presented in New York City
Local wine featured in NYC
Guests attending the Destination Canada events in New York City had the chance to taste Wines from Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country members last week.
More Penticton News
- Local wine featured in NYCSouth Okanagan - 7:00 pm
- Body armour found in SUVKamloops - 6:00 pm
- Kelowna then and nowA Second Look - 6:00 pm
- Fire sparks at Sparkling HillVernon - 5:52 pm
- Striding to new recordsKelowna - 5:01 pm
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$975,000
more details
Penticton SPCA Featured Pet
Mira Penticton SPCA >
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library