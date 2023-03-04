Wines from Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country members presented in New York City

Photo: Destination Canada / Daniel Seung Lee.

Guests attending the Destination Canada events in New York City had the chance to taste Wines from Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country members last week.



The not-for-profit organization, which promotes member wineries in the from Oliver and Osoyoos, supported Destination Canada to provide wines at a special reception held at the Arlo Soho Hotel, following the filming of a series of talks in the iconic TED (Technology, Entertainment, and Design) Theatre.



“We are delighted that our guests at the reception for TED DestinationCanada were able to taste the remarkable wines that Canada produces,” Gloria Loree, Chief Marketing Officer at Destination Canada said in a press release.



The team poured Road 13 Vineyards 2020 Syrah, Bordertown Estate Winery 2019 Cabernet Franc, Culmina Family Estate Winery 2017 Hypothesis, Road 13 Vineyards 2018 Sparkling Chenin Blanc, Tinhorn Creek Vineyards 2020 Chardonnay and Inniskillin Okanagan Estate Winery 2017 Riesling Ice Wine, along with Nk’Mip Cellars 2020 Qwam Qwmt Riesling and 2019 Qwam Qwmt Syrah.