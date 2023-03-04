Millions in community funding headed throughout the South Okanagan, Boundary and Similkameen

Photo: Facebook

A few million dollars will soon be handed out to nine municipal governments in the Boundary-Similkameen.

The B.C. government announced Friday it will distribute $1 billion to municipalities and regional districts across the province to address infrastructure needs.

New Democrat MLA Roly Russell said in a press release that a historic investment of over $18 million for Boundary-Similkameen will enable communities to fund key projects and provide better services as populations grow.

“Local governments know what their communities need, and the need for flexible funding that they can use to help support people through projects unique to each community is clear,” he added.

“It's exciting to be able to provide so much support to the local leaders to help deliver on these community priorities. And recognizing that smaller communities struggle with capacity, it's great news that there is extra support for these smaller communities!”

The increased strain on infrastructure and amenities including, roads, transit, water and electrical systems, as well as community centers, parks and social services have shown as populations grow.

In Boundary-Similkameen, local governments are receiving the following:

Oliver- $2,769,000

Osoyoos- $2,556,000

Grand Forks- $1,981,000

Princeton- $1,936,000

Keremeos- $1,446,000

Greenwood- $767,000

Midway- $763,000

Kootenay-Boundary Regional District- $1,774,000

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen- $4,483,000

This one-time fund supports the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) 2022 Resolution EB58, Improving Provincial Grant Process, and recommendation five of their 2021 report, Ensuring Local Government Financial Resiliency.

The release explains that the grants are intended to complement, rather than displace, existing infrastructure funding (like sewer, water, and roads).