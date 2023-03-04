Penticton RCMP ask for assistance in locating missing man

Photo: Contributed

Penticton RCMP are asking for help to confirm the well-being and location of a male who was last seen on Feb. 23, 2023.

According to police, 41-year-old Andrew Brian Louis was last seen leaving his residence on Skaha Lake Rd in Penticton.

Louis is described as an Indigenous male, standing 5’10”, with a stocky build, short black hair, possible facial hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black coloured hoodie.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Louis, they are asked to please call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or 911.