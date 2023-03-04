Two South Okanagan municipal election candidates disqualified from seeking office until after the 2026 elections

Photo: File photo

Two candidates for municipal office in the South Okanagan have been disqualified from running again in 2026 after failing to file within the late filing deadline.

The Local Elections Campaign Financing Act (LECFA) requires that the Chief Election Officer present a report at a council meeting with the notice received from Elections BC that a candidate failed to file.

Elections BC previously reported that throughout the province, two elector organizations and 87 candidate disclosure statements were not filed by the Jan. 13, 2023 deadline. The late filing deadline was Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 with a late fee of $500.

In Penticton, Lindsey Hall, who finished third from the bottom with 2,013 votes, didn’t file within the 90-day reporting period. This will be presented to council on Tuesday.

Another unsuccessful South Okanagan council candidate, Amanda Hilario, also failed to file. She pulled out of the race early on. This was presented to council on Feb. 28.

Both are now barred from running in the 2026 municipal election by Elections BC.

The candidates have been notified by Elections BC, and the penalties are required by LECFA and Elections BC cannot waive or alter them.