South Okanagan sheriffs, cops, first responders head into frigid water tanks to celebrate money raised for Special Olympics

First responders including police, fire, sheriff and ambulance workers had to jump into some frigid water outside of the Oliver Fire Department on Friday afternoon, as a celebration promise for money raised for the Special Olympics.

“It's our Chief Paul Corrado's initiative. It's special to him. So we took after his lead,” deputy sheriff Francesco Murdocco said.

“The money goes to helping them get out to their events, getting them the equipment [they need] and helping them pursue their sports. Being an athlete myself, I really like helping people get into their sport so I can really get with it.”

Murdocco led this year's charge for the "Sheriff Polar Plunge," gathering his coworkers in the South Okanagan, along with members of the BC Ambulance Service, the RCMP, and the Oliver Fire Department to take the cold water dip.

The group usually goes for a polar bear plunge in Tuc-el-Nuit Lake but had to switch gears after the lake was too frozen over to access.

“It was our staff sergeant's [idea]. He's a volunteer firefighter here. So once the lake was a little bit more frozen over than we were ready to deal with, we reached out to him. He said ‘No problem. I know some guys at the fire hall who will help you out.’ And we got two tanks for everybody to jump into.”

The sheriffs have been assisting with the polar plunge for six years, with 2023 being the fourth time officers have plunged in Oliver.

To make sure everyone heading into the frigid water doesn’t get too cold, Murdocco had BC Ambulance Service on standby, just in case.

Murdocco said he was ‘very ready’ for the plunge and headed in head-first into the tank.

A dozen first responders followed suit, soon overflowing the rubber tank pool.

The local sheriffs raised over double their $500 goal, reaching $1,200.

“The whole organization of the polar plunge, last I checked, we raised about like $37,000. Pretty proud of that,” he added.

More information about the fundraiser can be found online here.