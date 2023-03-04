'Utterly unbelievable': B.C. Court of Appeal denies appeal for Penticton Walmart drug dealer

Photo: Castanet Staff

The B.C. Court of Appeal has upheld a trafficking conviction for a South Okanagan man caught selling drugs in the Penticton Walmart parking lot in 2017, calling his excuses for the event "utterly unbelievable."

Elkena Knauff was found guilty of the offence in 2022, following a lengthy trial in which Knauff's lawyers attempted multiple legal arguments to have evidence disallowed.

Knauff was arrested with co-accused Cheryl Aeichele in September 2017 after police observed what they determined to be a dial-a-dope operation. The pair were caught with dime bags of illicit drugs including methamphetamine and fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

Knauff testified that just before the arrest, a "stranger" approached the open passenger window of his truck and, after spotting police, dropped a bag of cocaine inside that Knauff then put in his pocket.

"Although he did not know what was in the baggie, [Knuaff claimed], he was scared and he automatically tried to hide it by putting it into his front pocket. Mr. Knauff denied seeing or otherwise knowing that there were drugs in the truck," reads the Court of Appeal finding dated Feb. 10, 2023.

The judge during the original trial did not buy his story, and convicted both Knauff and Aeichele of three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

A police search of their truck following the arrest had found methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl, together with cash, walkie-talkies and numerous items commonly associated with drug trafficking.

Knauff, who has a lengthy criminal record, was sentenced to 30 months' incarceration. The court noted at the time that he has a lengthy history of drug addiction as well.

Knauff then appealed his conviction, arguing "the judge erred in his negative credibility assessment by repeatedly faulting him for failing to account adequately for the conduct of Ms. Aeichele and the stranger."

But the appeals court was not convinced.

"Reading the judge’s reasons as a whole and in the context of the record, I see no error in his credibility finding that Mr. Knauff’s evidence was 'utterly implausible, irrational' and his rejection of that evidence as incredible and 'made up'," reads the Court of Appeal finding.

"The judge assessed Mr. Knauff’s credibility by considering the plausibility of his account in the overall context of the evidence and asked himself whether anything Mr. Knauff said could justify belief in his account or raise a reasonable doubt. Based on that assessment, he accepted the Crown’s submission that Mr. Knauff’s account was fanciful and utterly unbelievable. ...For these reasons, I would dismiss the appeal."

B.C. Justices Dickson, Marchand and Horsman all signed off on the decision.