Penticton MLA calls for changes to 'catch and release' criminal justice system

Penticton MLA Dan Ashton has taken a petition calling for reformation to the "catch and release" justice system to the floor of the B.C. Legislature.

Ashton presented the petition Wednesday, signed by roughly 500 residents of Penticton and Summerland, along with Peace River South MLA Mike Bernier.

The petition had begun in Bernier's constituency in Dawson Creek, and gathered thousands of signatures.

The request is that the NDP provincial government reform the catch-and-release program, and provide more resources to Crown prosecutors and police to ensure known prolific offenders stay behind bars.

Ashton said it was "an honour" to present the petition from Penticton and Summerland residents.