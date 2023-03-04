Apex Freestyle youth skiers bring home big wins after Fernie event

Photo: Apex Freestyle

Apex Mountain Resort athletes had a hugely successful weekend at the BC Freestyle Second Timber Tour and Super Youth Competition in Fernie this past weekend.

A total of ten athletes competed, and despite frigid temperatures hovering around -23 C, the athletes aged 12 to 20 had a great showing.

Results were as follows:

Moguls

Male U14: 1st - Jackson Kendell

Male U16: 6th Leo Longstreet, 7th Brandon Van Schalm, 8th Rylan Koturbash

Male U18: 1st Grady Parsons

Female U16: 3rd Emelie McCaughey

Female U18: 2nd Emma Scholefield



SlopeStyle Timber Tour

Male U14: 11th Jackson Kendell

Male U16: 16th Leo Longstreet

Female U16: 3rd Emelie McCaughey

Female U18: 1st Emma Scholefield



Big AIR Timber Tour

Male U16: 27th Brandon Van Schalm

Female U16: 4th Emelie McCaughey

Female U18: 1st Emma Scholefield



Super Youth (ages 6-13)

Moguls

Female U12: 1st Lillian McCaughey, 2nd Lyla Ritchie

Female U14: 1st Charlie Longstreet



Slopestyle

Female U12: 2nd Lyla Ritchie, 3rd Lillian McCaugbey

Female U14: 1st Charlie Longstreet

"It was loads of fun even though the weather wasn't favourable," said Sarah Holeton with Freestyle Apex.

"We are grateful to all our sponsors this year that continue to support youth in sport through our nonprofit freestyle club."

For more information on the club, click here.