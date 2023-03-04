Apex Freestyle youth skiers bring home big wins after Fernie event

Apex Mountain Resort athletes had a hugely successful weekend at the BC Freestyle Second Timber Tour and Super Youth Competition in Fernie this past weekend.
A total of ten athletes competed, and despite frigid temperatures hovering around -23 C, the athletes aged 12 to 20 had a great showing.
Results were as follows:
Moguls
Male U14: 1st - Jackson Kendell
Male U16: 6th Leo Longstreet, 7th Brandon Van Schalm, 8th Rylan Koturbash
Male U18: 1st Grady Parsons
Female U16: 3rd Emelie McCaughey
Female U18: 2nd Emma Scholefield
SlopeStyle Timber Tour
Male U14: 11th Jackson Kendell
Male U16: 16th Leo Longstreet
Female U16: 3rd Emelie McCaughey
Female U18: 1st Emma Scholefield
Big AIR Timber Tour
Male U16: 27th Brandon Van Schalm
Female U16: 4th Emelie McCaughey
Female U18: 1st Emma Scholefield
Super Youth (ages 6-13)
Moguls
Female U12: 1st Lillian McCaughey, 2nd Lyla Ritchie
Female U14: 1st Charlie Longstreet
Slopestyle
Female U12: 2nd Lyla Ritchie, 3rd Lillian McCaugbey
Female U14: 1st Charlie Longstreet
"It was loads of fun even though the weather wasn't favourable," said Sarah Holeton with Freestyle Apex.
"We are grateful to all our sponsors this year that continue to support youth in sport through our nonprofit freestyle club."
