'Odds were against' South Okanagan child, whose family credits OSNS Child & Youth Developement Centre with his continued success

Photo: OSNS Hudson Suh with Angela Niehe, senior interventionist for the Autism Intervention Program at the OSNS Child & Youth Development Centre.

A new fundraising campaign in support of the OSNS Child & Youth Development Centre will directly help kids like Hudson Suh, a local kid whose strength and determination has gotten him through a lifetime of medical and developmental needs.

Hudson lived the first 10 months of his life in the hospital, due to being born with a potentially fatal heart condition. He had his first heart surgery at just six months old, a heart transplant at seven months old, and then at eight months old had post-transplant complications that resulted in multi-organ failure and a brain injury in his frontal lobe.

WIth so much of his early childhood spent hospitalized, Hudson had a hard time learning to crawl, walk, talk and develop like other children.

That's where the OSNS Child & Youth Development Centre came in. Hudson's family moved to the Okanagan in 2020 and started attending occupational therapy, physical therapy and speech pathology through OSNS.

The OSNS team noticed Hudson was struggling with eye contact and was preoccupied with select toys, as well as being very good with numbers for his age. These observations led to a diagnosis of autism shortly after Hudson's second birthday.

Now, Hudson attends the Autism Intervention Program at OSNS, like many other local kids.

"OSNS has greatly impacted our family in a positive way. We are very thankful for everyone at OSNS for their part in Huddy’s development. The way Huddy started life wasn’t ideal, the odds were against him in every single sense," shared Tiffany and Joe Suh in a press release.

"Everybody who has had a hand in Huddy’s life at OSNS has allowed him to grow and flourish into the little boy that he is today. We are very thankful for all the efforts and the results that have come from OSNS."

In honour of stories like Hudson's, Penticton's Wildstone Construction has decided to double all donations to OSNS through the month of March, up to $3,000.

"Each week we are reminded of the empathy in our community," said Megan Windeler, philanthropy associate at OSNS.

“Due to shortfalls in government funding, we depend on the generosity of the South Okanagan for the highest quality of treatment care. We are so excited for this campaign."

Donations can be made online here, or in person at the OSNS centre at 103-550 Carmi Ave in Penticton. For more information, OSNS can be reached at 250-492-0295.