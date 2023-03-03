Apex Mountain Resort in top 10 for $100K cash prize and distinction as 'Canada's Top Peak'

Photo: James Shalman

Apex Mountain Resort outside of Penticton is on a quest to be named "Canada's most invested ski community," a distinction that comes with a $100,000 cash prize for community projects.

The annual competition is run by Mackenzie Investments, allowing ski communities around the country to nominate their hill and explain what they would use the cash for.

Apex Mountain Resort and the Apex Mountain Freestyle Club would use the money, if they win, for upgrades to their world-class mogul and freestyle facilities like lighting, tows to make training more efficient, and a dry-land air bag for teaching athletes the proper angle to land on during the summer months.

"These additions would greatly benefit not only the freestyle community (both nationally and internationally) but also benefit our small Apex community," Apex writes in its nomination bio.

"Apex Mountain and Apex Mountain Freestyle have already helped to mould some of the best world athletes in freestyle by providing an exceptional home training ground. With this investment, we will be able to keep doing just that."

The contest is currently in its nomination and voting phase, with hills from around Canada vying to make it to the top 10 and proceed to the next round. As of Friday morning, Apex has squeaked into the top 10 leader board.

"This is just incredible as we started about a week later than other teams!" Apex announced on social media.

"It's not over, and 11th place is just behind us! Let's stay up there! Every nomination counts, every challenge post counts! We can do this!"

When the nomination period closes on March 8, all of the top 10 hills will move on to the next phase, regardless of how many votes they received, and the playing field will be even again. Canadians will then vote from March 11-22, and the top three will be announced March 25, with the grand prize winner announced April 1.

The Grand prize is $100,000, 2nd place $20,000, 3rd place $10,000 and 4th - 10th place $2,500.

To help Apex stay in the top 10, nominate them online here. Participants can nominate a hill once per day until March 8.