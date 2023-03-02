NDP's Singh sits down with Castanet for a Q&A while in Penticton

Casey Richardson

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh visited the Okanagan this week to hear from local front-line community service workers to discuss rising costs, and tour Penticton alongside local South Okanagan-West Kootenay Member of Parliament Richard Cannings.

He sat down with Castanet News for a brief Q&A about local issues, affordable housing and foreign election interference. Answers have been edited for clarity and brevity when needed.

Castanet: We're here in an orange riding in a sea of blue. Why are you visiting this riding and why is it important to the NDP?

Singh: I try to meet with people across the country regularly to hear from people around their concerns and think of ways we can help out folks that are feeling some struggles. Right now a lot of people are faced with the cost of living crisis. So the cost of food keeps on going up, the cost of housing keeps on going up and I want to hear how that's impacting people in different communities.

We did a roundtable today in Penticton about what that means for people living in Penticton, hearing the stories of how people are having a hard time with rent, and housing is already really squeezed. Any of the new builds that are going up aren't actually within people's budgets. Folks from out of town, maybe selling their homes in a different community, can come here.

But what used to be more affordable in Penticton has now become so impossible to find anything within one's budget. So that is the story that we heard, the cost of food is something that's impacting people, the cost of everything. We're seeing every bill go up, and workers and people and families, middle class, people are saying, 'This is really hard for us.'

We wanted to hear those concerns and then think about ways we can provide relief. Ways we can take on the corporate greed of the large corporate grocery chains that are making record profits while people are struggling to eat, or how we can invest and build more housing and how the federal government can do a better job of working with the BC NDP to deliver on more housing.

C: Speaking with local residents today, did you hear specific issues or are their answers universal as you're travelling across Canada?

S: I'd say [there are two] biggest things that I hear across Canada, but it's important to hear it everywhere, just to make sure it's something that speaks to the reality of people on the ground here in Penticton.

Housing and groceries are the two biggest ones that I hear about. And then just the general cost of living. So the bills, the cost of gas, the cost of everything really is going up.

The housing issue, I think it's particularly tough in Penticton, with such low vacancy rates. Really, incredibly low [rates], so no one is able to find a place if you're trying to get out of your parents' home, or if you're trying to buy your first place or rent your first place. There's really nowhere to go right now. And that's something that's pretty unique in Penticton, how low the vacancy rate is.

C: This isn’t an election year, is there another reason you're touring now?

S: No, I always try to tour across the country whenever I can. And it's a regular part of my routine, I chose to spend time with Richard Cannings here in Penticton because it's an important community and I want to hear from people outside of the normal places. Where often politicians spend their time in big cities like Vancouver or Toronto and Montreal, I also want to hear from people in small communities and understand what they're up against.

C: South Okanagan MP Richard Cannings and MP Dan Albas for the Similkameen have been vocal in advocating for Princeton's recovery after historic floods in 2021. What should be the federal government's role in helping local communities recover from natural disasters?

S: Well, we really believe that we need to have a National Disaster Mitigation fund to help communities rebuild that have been hard hit, but also to prevent communities from suffering major losses by proactively investing in better infrastructure, so that communities are more resilient in the face of what's now become really common. The fact is that extreme weather is not something that we can say is not going to happen again.

In fact, it's more and more common. Given that it's so common, we need to make sure that our communities are more resilient. Richard [Cannings] has been pushing this idea as well as the whole team, that we need to really massively invest in disaster mitigation and building more resilient communities.

C: What would be the best way to fund that? How do you look at implementing a mitigation fund without raising taxes or increasing the deficit?

S: We really look at who's paying and what they owe. Everyday families, and working people, pay what they owe. We know middle-class families are paying their fair share. But the wealthiest CEOs are making huge profits and are not paying what they owe. They're not contributing fairly and that's a big problem.

We see a number of companies making record profits at a time when people are struggling, it's clear that they're not contributing fairly, and that's what we want to change.

In fact, other countries have done that. So we've seen the United Kingdom, we've seen Germany, Spain, the European Union, really significant economies, that have also made the decision that when we see excess profits being made in this particular time, they're putting in place an excess profit tax on those companies to say you've got to contribute more fairly if you're making these huge, huge profits, while people are struggling.

We think we can do the same thing here in Canada, and use that to find some of the initiatives. We've also pushed the government already to increase the contribution of big banks and insurance companies, which also experience really big profits. So that's something we've already achieved, that's increased revenue, we should use that towards helping out people.

C: We've touched on affordable housing here, but does the federal government have a bigger role in implementing that? Should they be building houses or having a bigger role in what happens in communities that have low vacancy rates?

S: The federal government absolutely has to play a bigger role in building more housing. In fact, we used to. The federal government used to be very involved in building more housing and if you look back a couple of decades, our housing was much more affordable, and the federal government was contributing and building more housing. And then for the past few decades stopped. And then we started seeing the massive gap in affordable homes widen more and more when the federal government stopped stepping up.

As much as the BC government's doing great things ... historically the investments [are] around health and housing, but they also need a federal partner that's willing to step up and provide support as well.

So that's why we're fighting with the Liberal government to say, more funding is needed in an emergency or urgency is needed to respond to the emergency of this crisis. Housing is becoming so difficult, we need to see real urgent action at the federal level.

If you look at Penticton, there are more homes being built than ever before, but it hasn't actually made housing more affordable. That's one of the things that we heard in the roundtable today despite all this new building, it's not actually making it easier for someone that needs to find a place to call their own.

That's why we know that there's got to be more initiatives at the federal level to look at non-market housing. So cooperatives or not-for-profit housing, publicly owned housing that's good quality where people can actually find a place to go to, that's not going to be continually up against higher and higher rents, or rents increasing well beyond their means. We need to look at alternatives. And that's what we think the federal government can do.

C: Why does your party think a public inquiry into foreign election interference is necessary and why is this a priority right now?

S: We've seen a number of examples of foreign interference, and it's kind of raised the tension. The surveillance balloons, the concerns around TikTok and potential breaches of personal security and data mining. Then we've got the really serious allegations of election interference from a foreign government, particularly specific cases of nomination meetings. While that didn't impact the overall outcome of the election, it's certainly something that gives us serious concern, and we want to stop it before it gets even worse.

We want to take it out of the partisanship of the committee [looking into this], and get an independent public inquiry to investigate what actually happened, and how we can prevent it and safeguard our democracy for the future.

So given the real serious allegations that speak to specific cases, that to me is a canary in the mine that says we need to now take this very seriously and find ways to stop it from expanding and getting worse. It's right now something that seems to be isolated in specific cases. But we don't want that to expand in any way to undermine our overall democracy.

C: How do you plan to push for it?

S: Well, we are pushing publicly. We've been saying that public inquiry is the right way to go. We'll be using different tools to push it forward in Parliament as well to say, let's go ahead with a public inquiry. This is serious. This is really a non-partisan issue. This is about protecting our democracy.

There is really no political agenda and there shouldn't be a political agenda around protecting democracy. There should be about every Parliamentarian wanting to work towards safeguarding our democracy, no matter what your political background is, to make sure it's not being impacted by a foreign government. I think that's something that everyone can get behind.

A public inquiry would remove that kind of one side trying to make the other side look bad, and say, what did we do to protect our democracy as a whole?

C: And if you could wrap up by telling local people what they can expect in the future, what would you tell them?

S: New Democrats are using our power to fight to make people's lives better. That's what we do and that's what we're gonna continue to do.