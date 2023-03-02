Penticton Home and Reno Show back this weekend for 27th year

Photo: Contributed

This weekend is the 27th annual Home and Reno Show in Penticton, showcasing companies with something to offer at all levels and stages of the home and renovation industry.

On Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5 at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, check out the nearly 100 exhibitors, as well as interactive activities, plus all attendees will have a chance to win a $1,500 Napoleon BBQ provided by Fortis BC and a $2,000 blinds and closets package provided by Skyview.

Canadian Home Builders Association South Okanagan executive officer Sarah Taylor said they are thrilled to be presenting the event with the Penticton Home Hardware Building Centre.

"This year, we have a lot of CHBA members represented as well which gives you the reassurance, you’re hiring a professional. We’re seeing green trends continue, with innovative energy solutions, environmentally friendly products and ideas," Taylor said.

"Most exhibitors are locally owned and operated companies from the South Okanagan. It’s a great way to support and meet with local home and renovation businesses conveniently under one great big roof.”

Exhibitors include green innovation companies, renewable energy services, home builders, home security providers, heating and cooling providers, trade contractors, product and material manufacturers, building product suppliers, patio, deck and pool providers and services, lending institutions, realtors and real estate agencies, insurance providers, and service professionals.

And this year they are bringing back the interactive "Ask an Expert" session on Saturday, featuring Gardenworks and Bartlett Tree Experts answering all gardening questions from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

They will also be hosting a community pancake breakfast on Sunday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., with all proceeds going to the South Okanagan Women in Need Society.

Breakfast will include pancakes, bacon, fruit and coffee at a cost of $5, on top of regular admission.

The home show itself has a cost of $5 per day.

