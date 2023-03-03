New Summerland wildlife rescue organization expecting a busy first baby season

Photo: Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society (IWRS)

A new wildlife rescue and rehab facility in Summerland dedicated to helping local animals is getting ready for its first baby season after its government permits were renewed for another year.

Citing hundreds of community inquiries about sick and injured wildlife in the Okanagan and Shuswap Regions, the rehab facility is expecting a busy year to come.

Eva Hartmann, the founder of the facility, said in a press release that the support of the community allowed the group to answer over 600 public inquiries about potential wildlife in need of human care or veterinary assessment in 2022.

“We were able to answer a large variety of wildlife inquiries from within BC’s Interior regions - skunk kits stuck in window wells, juvenile red squirrels kept by kids as temporary pets, ducklings fallen in storm drains ... we even received a mallard that crashed and broke a Kelowna resident’s window [while] being chased by an eagle," Hartmann said.

She added that the society has no interest in interfering with the natural cycles of wildlife, including predator-prey relationships. But when an accident occurs and an injured wild animal is in human care, they are here to help.

“Be that expert advice, co-ordinating veterinary assessment or professional wildlife care by licensed facilities we work with," she said.

Interior Wildlife said they admitted over 70 wild animals in their first season, which was only six months of last year, all dropped off with prior approval of their network of partner veterinary clinics.

The centre’s partner-clinic network, which spans from Lake Country to Penticton, is still growing.

“As we already have permits and are expecting wild offspring to be born soon, baby season in the wildlife rehabilitation world starts in early spring, we’re getting ready," Hartmann added.

Fundraising committee head Stacy Wolfenden said that the community support to Interior Wildlife has been amazing in the previous year of operations.

“We can help wildlife because of the dedication and hard work of our volunteers, and community donations by local businesses and individuals.”

Interior Wildlife was able to secure two community project grants from the Central Okanagan Foundation recently.

Their annual fundraiser “Wild About Spring” is scheduled for April 7 to support the society’s newest project financially: An aquatic outdoor enclosure for wild mammals such as beavers and otters.

More details about the event and auction will be announced soon.

For more information on Interior Wildlife and how to support them, visit their website here.