Penticton residents still not grasping recycling rules

Photo: City of Penticton Non-recyclable fabrics found in Penticton blue bins.

Pentictonites are still having trouble following the rules when it comes to what goes in blue curbside recycling bins.

Recent audits by city staff as part of an ongoing push to meet Recycle BC mandates have shown items like clothing, rugs, fabrics and other textiles continue to show up in those bins.

"Please be aware that any clothing or fabrics added into your residential recycling carts are not plucked out to be reused or recycled, so these count as recycling contamination and will end up in the landfill,” says Madison Poultney, Penticton sustainability coordinator.

"Gently used items may be donated to thrift stores and worn or damaged textile items should be thrown into the garbage.”

Local options for clothing donations include:

Burdock House, operated by ASK Wellness

Care Closet Thrift Store

Salvation Army Thrift Stores

Value Village

Any damaged textiles and clothing that are not in good enough shape to be donated should be put in garbage bins, not recycling.

In January, the city launched a book recycling program to encourage residents to keep books out of blue bins as well, as they are not recyclable through the municipal curbside program.

It has proven successful, and city staff will have an update on that program in April.

Penticton is faced with a goal of lowering the community's recycling contamination rate from its current 13.3 per cent to 10 per cent or lower by this November.

If that goal is not reached, increased costs for the recycling program could follow, as well as possible mandates to separate and sort recyclable items into multiple bins and bags, as has been implemented in other BC communities.

For more information about recycling in Penticton, click here.