Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce hosting a breakfast with the mayor

With mayor and council getting close to deliberating on the city’s 2023 budget, the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce is hosting a "Breakfast with the Mayor" to offer all members and non-members a chance to hear more on budget deliberations.

The even will be hosted on March 8 at Okanagan College’s Community Hall from 7:30 to 9 a.m.

“This is an exciting time in the City of Penticton, as the new council has set the strategic priorities that will guide us for the next four years and we are looking for feedback from the public on the proposed 2023 budget,” Mayor Julius Bloomfield said in a press release.

“Events like this are important as they provide another level of transparency and accountability for council. I’m looking forward to outlining where Penticton is headed and hearing directly from people on the agenda we’re laying out to make our community safer, more vibrant and diverse.”

The 2023 budget proposal was presented on Tuesday, which would see taxes increase up to 9.7 per cent and leave the business tax multiplier unchanged.

In addition to the budget, council also adopted their four guiding principles, which will help lead city decisions.

“We’re very appreciative that Mayor Julius Bloomfield is taking the time to join and share with us the progress that’s been made so far since the election back in October,” chamber president Jonathan McGraw said.

“And more importantly, hearing about what we might expect to see in 2023 and beyond, especially with regards to housing, community safety, and any other initiatives the city is working on.”

“The ‘State of the City’ series is one of the Penticton chamber’s new signature events, designed to continue the discussions that were had at the all-candidates forums during the municipal election,” said Michael Magnusson, chamber executive director.

“The series will give Penticton businesses and residents the opportunity to ask and hear about strategic priorities, long-term goals, and things we might expect to hear about in budget deliberations.”

Tickets are on sale at $25 for chamber members and $35 for future- and non-members and can be purchased online until 12 p.m. on March 7, by visiting the event website here.

Doors open at 7:15 a.m. on March 8, with breakfast served at 8 a.m. followed by the mayor’s presentation at 8:15 a.m.

The Marmalade Cat Cafe will be providing a buffet breakfast.