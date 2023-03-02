Work building back Trout Creek's ecosystem will resume this spring

Photo: Shuttershock

Progress continues on the Trout Creek Ecosystem Restoration Project, bringing back salmon into the habitat after the area lacked proper spawning areas.

A press release from the project shares that since work began on phase one of in-creek work in the fall of 2022, spawning sockeye salmon started taking advantage of the newly-created habitat.

The work slowed the creek’s velocity, provided pools, and in-stream diversity for fish and aquatic life. The area was partially planted with native riparian species.

While the work was halted by early November frost, it will be resumed in spring 2023.

“Trout Creek and other tributaries feeding Okanagan Lake are a critical source of habitat for important fish and wildlife. Many modifications to Trout Creek resulted in loss of fish and wildlife habitat quality and quantity on land and water, and loss of accessibility for fish,” the release reads.

The work first back when fish habitat assessments were completed from 2014 to 2017 in the North, Central and South Okanagan tributaries.

“The reach from the base of the Trout Creek canyon to highway 97 had a complete lack of habitat diversity, riparian vegetation and large woody debris. Creek-bed rocks were not suitable for sockeye salmon spawning, and there were no pools or floodplains for fish and wildlife rearing.”

Together, the Okanagan Nation Alliance, Penticton Indian Band and the steering committee decided to begin phase one of a multi-year restoration project from below the canyon.

“Historically chinook, steelhead, rainbow trout, sockeye and kokanee salmon were plentiful throughout the creek. Once abundant species supported by the creek and now at risk include Western painted turtle, yellow-breasted chat, Lewis’s woodpecker, western screech-owl, Nuttall’s cottontail, monarch butterfly, great basin gopher snake, western yellow-bellied racer, and western rattlesnake.”

Hiking and biking trails will be improved when construction is complete.