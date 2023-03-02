Penticton homeowner catches car crashing into a power pole on security camera

Contributed Robert Leib

The slippery roads on Tuesday night caused one driver to head off Lakeside Road in Penticton and into a power pole.

The crash was caught by homeowner Robert Leib's security camera, along with the slew of emergency vehicles and electrical repair crews that responded to the incident.

Leib told Castanet he was away from home that night and had received a text from family stating that his neighbour saw that his kitchen light was on.

"She texted a video but it looked like flashing lights so I checked my security cameras and found three hours of drama," he added.

Castanet reached out to the city to find out if power was disrupted during this time and to the fire department for more information.