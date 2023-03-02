Former Penticton mayor and businessman John Vassilaki suing family members for control of business

Photo: File photo

An ongoing court feud between former Penticton mayor and prominent local businessman John Vassilaki and his family continues, with another civil suit filed claiming he is being cut out of their family business.

Filed in Penticton on Feb. 14, 2023, Vassilaki and Florio William Vassilakakis have submitted a petition against Florio Michael Vassilakakis, George Ioannis Vassilakakis, Nicholas Vassilakakis, JPN Holdings Ltd. and Vassilaki & Sons Investments Ltd.

Vassilaki originally filed a suit in August 2021 against his brother, Nicholas Vassilakakis, and his two sons who operate the "Greer Block" building on Main Street, as well as the family-owned Cellar Wine Bar and Kitchen which occupies the commercial space on the ground floor.

The mayor alleged he was owed his share of the money earned through the business and the building's rental properties, and that his role had been "usurped" through "conspiratorial conduct."

Nicholas and his sons then filed a counter-suit shortly after, with accusations of violence and threats on the part of the mayor.

A judge ruled the trial must go on in May of 2022, which is currently scheduled for July 31, 2023, in Kelowna courts.

The recent petition riling applies for an order and declaration that:

Nicholas and Florio Michael Vassilakakis' actions be declared oppressive against Vassilaki and Florio William Vassilakakis

Nicholas and Florio Michael Vassilakakis' will not be allowed to remove any funds from the financial institutions which hold monies for JPN Holdings Ltd. and Vassilaki & Sons Investments Ltd.

And that Florio William Vassilakakis, be appointed a director of the respondents, JPN Holdings Ltd. and Vassilaki & Sons Investments Ltd., in place of Nicholas Vassilakakis.

The suit claims that there has been "ongoing acrimony" between the family members, as a result of the action and counterclaim filed.

According to the petition, the group met on Jan. 17, 2023 as a meeting of shareholders for Vassilaki & Sons Investments Ltd. and JPN Holdings Lt to appoint directors of the company.

It was suggested that Florio William Vassilakakis, should be appointed a director of the companies in place Vassilaki, alongside Florio Michael Vassilakakis, who would replace his father Nicholas Vasslilakakis as a director.

"That would be consistent with the agreement between the petitioner, John Vassilaki and the respondent, Nicholas Vasslilakakis, when they were appointed as directors so that each of the two brothers and their families could be involved in the decision-making of the companies," the suit reads.

The lawsuit claims Vassilaki informed shareholders at the meeting that reason for appointing John Vassilaki, and Nicholas Vasslilakakis, as directors in the past was so that one side of the family "could not take oppressive action against minority shareholders."

It is claimed that the family voted against Florio William Vassilakakis and Vassilaki, to appoint themselves as directors of the companies as an exclusion. There were also no audited financial statements presented to the shareholders before the meeting, as was required by legislation.

Further, the suit alleges, the family by their action or conduct have threatened to remove funds from the bank that holds funds for JPN Holdings Ltd. and Vassilaki & Sons Investments Ltd., which through their actions intend to deplete the company's funds for their own personal gain or for which they will gain a financial interest or benefit from.

The suit claims the companies fail to give Florio William Vassilakakis and Vassilaki the opportunity to seek redress for the complaint and are excluding shareholders from corporate management.

When reached by Castanet, Vassilaki stated he had no comment at this time.