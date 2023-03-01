South Okanagan prolific offender will spend 45 more days behind bars for weapons offence

Photo: Contributed Seamus Kirby, 31.

A well-known South Okanagan prolific offender with 42 criminal convictions will spend 45 more days behind bars for his latest offence.

Seamus Kirby, 31, pleaded guilty to possession of a prohibited firearm.

Court heard Wednesday that Kirby was walking around the area of Prairie Valley Road on May 26, 2021.

An off duty officer familiar with Kirby spotted him, and knew he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Police converged on the area and found Kirby charging his cell phone from an outlet on the outside of a seniors residence.

Kirby was informed he was under arrest on a warrant, and he attempted to flee. He ran away up a stream after briefly getting stuck in a fence, around the back of several residential properties.

A nearby property owner spoke to police on the scene and said he had seen a male that fit Kirby’s description crashing through bushes on his property and ditching an item in the stream.

An officer found a black bag containing a loaded handgun in the stream in the location indicated.

With the help of a police dog, Kirby was located hiding in the bushes a short distance away. He attempted to resist arrest but was ultimately detained, and has remained in custody ever since.

Kirby has 42 criminal code convictions on his record, dating back to 2013, with a distinct history of defying court orders.

Presiding Justice Steven Wilson was disturbed by the thought of Kirby running amok through a residential neighbourhood with a loaded gun, and ditching it in the stream.

“Who knows what might have become of [the gun] had the officers not found it?” Justice Wilson wondered.

Kirby was sentenced to 990 days, a joint submission from Crown and defence. With enhanced credit for time already served since his 2021 arrest, Kirby will spend 45 more days behind bars.

“You’re still young enough to be able to do something productive and have a life that is within the expectations of society,” Justice Wilson said.

“It’s not too late. I hope you succeed and I wish you all the best with that.”