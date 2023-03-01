Penticton residents suing WestJet after flight cancellation, claiming mental distress

Photo: Contributed

Two Penticton residents have filed a civil lawsuit against WestJet Airlines for a 'callous disregard for wellbeing' after their return flights were cancelled from San Jose del Cabo in 2022.

The suit was filed Tuesday in Penticton courts by Richard and Susan Thompson and names WestJet Airlines as the defendant.

The Thompsons are alleging that they purchased two airline tickets with the premium economy cabin designation from WestJet to travel to San Jose del Cabo in Mexico from Victoria, B.C. The flight left from Victoria on April 9, 2022, and was booked to return to Victoria on April 23, 2022.

They allege that WestJet cancelled the return portion of their airline ticket following a delay due to an ill crew member. As a result, the Thompsons incurred expenses to stay longer in the area, including an overnight stay and additional meals and transportation.

After being booked onto a new premium economy flight for April 24, 2022, they claim the were not provided the premium amenities, such as priority boarding, meals or beverages.

"As a result of [WestJet's] callous disregard for the wellbeing of its passenger and failure to communicate, the [Thompsons] suffered significant mental/emotional distress," the civil suit reads.

"In addition, the delay tactics of [WestJet] in addressing the refund/compensation claim of the [Thompsons] amounted to bad faith and added to the [Thompson's] mental/emotional distress."

The Thompsons are seeking $10,617.92, with $7,500 of the claim coming from mental distress.