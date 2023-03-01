One man dead after early morning crash near Kaleden Tuesday morning on Highway 97

Photo: Contributed The area of a fatal crash on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023 near Kaleden.

A vehicle crash that closed Highway 97 near Kaleden Tuesday morning was unfortunately fatal.

Cpl. Mike Halskov with BC Highway Patrol confirmed Wednesday that the lone male driver passed away after his vehicle left the road around 6:30 a.m, heading northbound on the highway near Lakehill Road.

"Witnesses said they observed the vehicle lose control before drifting off to the right, with no attempted correction and [it] went over and down the embankments," Halskov said.

He said that police are considering that the man may have had a medical event which led to crash. Weather and road conditions at the time were slightly wet, snowy and just below zero degrees celsius.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.