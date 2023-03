Photo: Jesse Deuschle

Two vehicles went up in flames overnight in Penticton.

The fire happened in the early hours Wednesday, in the Pineview Estates neighbourhood.

Two vehicles were destroyed in the blaze.

RCMP and firefighters attended the scene.

It's not yet known what caused the blaze or if any criminality or injuries were involved.

The fire sent smoke towering over the neighbourhood before it was extinguished.