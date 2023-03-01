RCMP investigating suspicious vehicles fires in overnight Penticton blaze

Photo: Jesse Deuschle

UPDATE: 2:28 p.m.

Police are investigating two suspicious vehicle fires that destroyed the cars in a Penticton neighbourhood overnight.

Cst. James Grandy of the RCMP Southeast District said emergency crews responded at approximately 1:15 a.m. to the 600 block of Pineview Road, after a report came in of two parked vehicles on fire that appeared suspicious in nature.

The Penticton Fire Department, along with frontline RCMP officers attended the scene, where it was confirmed the two vehicles were fully engulfed.

According to police, no injuries were sustained and both vehicles were destroyed.

Anyone who witnessed or has information or video related to this ongoing investigation is asked to please contact local police at 250-492-4300.

ORIGINAL: 6: 20 a.m.

Two vehicles went up in flames overnight in Penticton.

The fire happened in the early hours Wednesday, in the Pineview Estates neighbourhood.

Two vehicles were destroyed in the blaze.

RCMP and firefighters attended the scene.

It's not yet known what caused the blaze or if any criminality or injuries were involved.

The fire sent smoke towering over the neighbourhood before it was extinguished.