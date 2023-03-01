City council approves small changes to advisory committees and task forces

Photo: Casey Richardson

Penticton council approved four select committees, including two task forces and two advisory councils involving members of the community to be established on Tuesday.

The proposal puts just two standing committees for the council's four-year term and eliminates other groups that operated in the past, such as the Heritage and Museum Advisory Committee.

At least one member of a select committee must be a council member.

Angie Collison, corporate officer for the city, ran through the Terms of Reference of the Agricultural Advisory Committee, the Parks and Rec Advisory Committee, the OCP Housing Task Force and the Accessibility Task Force.

The Agricultural Advisory Committee has up to nine members, will run for the full council term and will advise on applications initiated out of the Agricultural Land Commission Act, share insight on water supply and drainage issues and give feedback on the effectiveness of insect and weed control programs.

The Parks and Rec Advisory Committee will also run for the full council term and advise council on changes to city policies and bylaws affecting parks and recreation, share insight on new parks, recreation and cultural initiatives and "give perspective on healthy and active living opportunities for all ages and abilities."

The OCP Housing Task Force will advise on an amendment to the OCP that addresses housing needs and labour growth. This group has up to 13 voting members and will meet monthly or as needed until December 2023.

The accessibility task force is made up of nine members, and half of those numbers will need to be persons with disabilities or individuals who support or represent organizations that support persons with disabilities. This task force will participate in the development of an accessibility plan before September 2023.

"They'll also develop a mechanism for public feedback on accessibility and identify any barriers that community members experience in the course of interacting with the city," Collison added.

Committee meetings were approved to continue to be held electronically and will have published minutes, and agendas and allow the public to participate by attending and asking questions during a public question period.

Coun. James Miller voiced his concerns with the changes and said he would be voting against this for a "number of reasons," not believing the task force model would work.

"I think it's limiting public involvement somewhat," he said. "I felt that the system worked well. I realized it was a burden on staff time, but I did the two committees I served on. I would note that sometimes there'd be four staff members going into a meeting and I'd think 'Was that necessary?' This will obviously be less burdensome on council time, not having each of us serving on three or four committees but that is what we were elected for."

Coun. Issac Gilbert said that he would be supporting the change, seeing it as a chance to encourage more involvement from the community.

"As someone who was the Parks Recreation advisory chair, the biggest concern I always had when people were on the committee was that they weren't allowed to like really bring things forward on those committees and see things through. I think the task force and many of the other groups that are going to hopefully work closely with the city on some of the plans that those advisory committees in the past have been brought forward," he said.

"I think that having the idea that we will have task forces created throughout our term is much more viable for a lot of people to be able to volunteer for less than a four-year term," Coun. Helena Konanz added.

Coun. Campbell Watt asked Collison to explain what the differences may be.

"The Comunity Charter outlines that council can establish select committees. These are for select committees, as we have used in the past. We are titling them advisory so that you understand that they advise counsel and they'll run the whole term four-year term," she said.

"The task force, we've called them that so that you [the council] understand the select committees are working on a specific project. So the accessibility task force is going to come up with an accessibility plan. The OCP Housing Task Force is going to be working on an amendment that's addressing housing needs. So they have a term that is shorter."

The motion passed with Miller opposed.

Advertisements for volunteer members to submit applications will be posted in the newspaper, on websites and via social media once established by the city.