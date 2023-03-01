Penticton Kia cars damaged after firebug lights up vehicles

Casey Richardson

Penticton Kia is sharing a warning for other local businesses after a fire was set to vehicles in the back of their dealership on Saturday.

General Manager Patrick Namuco said they were unaware of the early morning fire until a police officer came by and told them.

Video cameras on the property catch an individual coming in on a bicycle to the back lot around 2 a.m.

Namuco said it appeared as if they were trying to get into a Salvation Army van, before moving behind a Ford Escape and a truck, rummaging through the vehicles.

Then, a fire starts.

“They lit that Ford Escape on fire, the tree and then the truck beside it,” he added.

“The Ford Escape the whole back is burned off and the truck beside it is completely burnt. And then the tree behind it's completely burned.”

The dealership was relieved the fire department arrived on scene so quickly after being alerted by the security company and was able to extinguish the fire before it spread further.

“We're lucky there was just that way to white escape that we had tagged and a little truck. It wasn't anything brand new, thank god.”

The 2008 Ford Escape that was damaged had been previously decorated by Penticton Kia and Castanet as an entry last summer into the Penticton Speedway’s King of the Hill.

Namuco said his initial reaction was that he wasn’t surprised the incident had happened. Last March Penticton Kia had three vehicles broken into, with the perpetrator snagging body parts and car stereos.

“There's so much crime out here now. I mean, last year, Honda had an SUV burned out,” he added.

“Hopefully, we can catch the guy. I mean, we do have a picture I believe of him, so hopefully, we can get him.”

The cost of the damaged vehicles won’t be recuperated, as the deductible is greater than the car’s worth.

“If it was a brand new car yeah, we would pay the deductible off or something like that. We'll take the hit.”

Penticton Kia has installed further security measures and cameras as a result of the incident.