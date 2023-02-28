City of Penticton approves four strategic priorities to set the pace for their term

Photo: Contributed

Penticton city council decided on its four strategic priorities that will guide the city during their special meeting on Tuesday.

“As a council, we have listened to what residents have told us should be the focus as we work together to build a stronger, even more vibrant Penticton,” Mayor Julius Bloomfield said. “These priorities will shape and inform our decisions as council and provide a blueprint for staff when developing budgets and projects. Having a rigorous focus on the key issues, will allow us to deliver on the faith put into us by voters and enhance what makes our community so special.”

The four priorities identified are:

Safe and Resilient: Enhance and protect the safety of all residents and visitors to Penticton

Livable and Accessible: Proactively plan for deliberate growth; focused on an inclusive, healthy, safe and desirable place to live

Vibrant and Connected Communities: Support vibrant and diverse activities creating opportunities for connection in community

Organizational Excellence: Supporting a culture of service excellence around governance, leadership and sound financial decisions

The mayor said that utilizing the four priorities is advantageous for the city to have clear objectives to meet to ensure they accomplish their goals.

“We don’t want this document gathering dust on a shelf,” Bloomfield said. “Setting the agenda is step one and that needs to be followed by action. The objectives give us as council, staff and the public clear measurables to ensure we’re moving forward.”

The Strategic Priorities document can be found online here.

Residents will have an opportunity to discuss these priorities with council at the Council Open House planned for March 9, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.