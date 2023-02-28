Deferred taxes coming back to haunt Pentictonites at an up to 9.7 per cent hike

Photo: Castanet

Deferred taxes during the Covid-19 years may now be coming back to haunt Pentictonites.

City staff unveiled their 2023 proposed budget Tuesday, which would see residents' taxes increase between 6.7 and 9.7 per cent.

In late 2021, when contemplating the 2022 budget, city council made the decision to limit the tax increase to 5.7 per cent, using the remaining $2.4 million from Covid-19 relief funding and a further three per cent reduction funded through surplus city funds.

Without those measures, the increase would have been 15.7 per cent at the time. Instead, council voted to defer the tax to future years.

Those future years have come. The proposed 2023 budget includes a 3.3 per cent hike from the deferred taxes to fund new RCMP officers, firefighters and expanded bylaw services, a 3.4 per cent hike for operational costs associated with inflation, and a 3 per cent increase to fund council priorities like two more police officers and an affordable housing strategy.

"With this budget, our focus was on just trying to keep the level as low as possible, given that we knew that the deferral was coming. So that was really our main focus, trying to maintain the priorities that we were anticipating council would be interested in, like continuing on with safety," said Angela Campbell, director of finance and administration with the city.

An average residential home worth $662,000 would pay between $121-$176 more per year, and an average commercial property would pay $475-$688 more per year based on an average property assessment of $1.2 million.

A staff report presented to council noted that Penticton has a low tax rate when compared to most municipalities in the region.

Revenue from increased taxes will go in part towards public safety hires, including two new police officers and one civilian RCMP member, and four new firefighters.

"Historically, we've kind of communicated the budget, and then we move on. And I think we're learning this year that we need to have a steadier conversation about it throughout the year," said JoAnne Kleb, city manager of communications and engagement, at a media briefing Tuesday.

"So we're going to be doing a better job of our quarterly updates to the community. So there are no surprises when it comes time to budget time."

Council received the recommendations at a special meeting Tuesday. Coun. Helena Konanz voiced some concerns.

"I think it's important to know that the last council, they deferred some of these taxes, but we have one of the highest tax increases last year in almost 20 years. So we need to look at what's happening in our community, what's happening in the region," Konanz said.

"People are having a tough time right now. And we're going to need to look at this budget and bring those numbers down. So I know that this council is a strong council and we'll be able to do that."

Budget deliberations will take place in March, and in the meantime, citizens can share their feedback online here or at upcoming in-person open houses.