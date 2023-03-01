Penticton brewery Neighbourhood expanding south to location at Oliver's District Wine Village

Photo: Neighbourhood Brewing

On the heels of the District Wine Village in Oliver losing its only brewery, Neighbourhood Brewing of Penticton has announced it is stepping in.

The village and Trading Post Brewing announced they were parting ways last week, with the spot being filled by a restaurant. The village's concept is a hub for local creators in the beverage industry including tasting rooms for wine, beer and spirits.

On Tuesday, Neighbourhood Brewing took to social media to announce they had been approached to join the hub, and had accepted.

"We will use this brewhouse & tasting room as a [research and development] facility to try out some crazy new ideas that push the boundaries on quality and taste, as well as to showcase our core beers!" Neighbourhood wrote on Facebook.

"We are actively working on the details for opening."

Neighbourhood joins its sibling brands Foolish Wine and Workshop Spirits in the village.