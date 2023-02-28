Penticton council holding special meeting Tuesday

Photo: Castanet

Penticton city council is holding a special meeting today outside of its regular schedule to adopt official council priorities and committees for their term and get a first look at the upcoming financial plan.

Council's four guiding principles for the city, developed through workshops in previous months, are "safe and resilient," "livable and accessible," "vibrant and connected," and "organizational excellence."

They are expected to officially adopt these priorities, as well as discuss the future of existing citizen advisory committees on matters such as parks and recreation and agriculture.

Council is also expected to formally adopt the bylaw that will make consumption of alcohol on select beaches and in select parks along Okanagan and Skaha lakes from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. permanently legal, the culmination of a multi-year pilot project.

And Angela Campbell, director of finance and administration, will provide an overview of the 2023-2027 financial plan, which includes a look at deferred taxes passed by the previous council.

The council meeting begins at 4p.m., and is open to the public in person or online at the City of Penticton website. Find the full agenda here.