Duncan Keith among 2023 class of inductees for B.C. Hockey Hall of Fame

Photo: The Vancouver Giants in 2007, Memorial Cup winning team, are part of the 2023 BC Hockey Hall of Fame inductees

The BC Hockey Hall of Fame has announced its 2023 inductees.

Located in Penticton, the Hall of Fame honours people involved in hockey in the province, from players to coaches and more, who have made significant contributions to the sport in B.C.

This year, five people are being given a prestigious spot in the Hall of Fame alongside greats like Daniel and Henrik Sedin, Scott Niedermayer, Joe Sakic, Trevor Linden and many more.

The 2023 additions are:

Ronny Paterson in the "builder" category, owner of Pacific Junior Hockey team the White Rock Whalers and a longtime player, coach and champion for local hockey

Lonnie Cameron in the "officials" category, NHL official from 1996-2019 and an official at both the Lillehammer 1994 and thee 2014 Sochi Olympic Winter Games

2007 Memorial Cup champion Vancouver Giants

Duncan Keith, three-time Stanley Cup winner with the Chicago Blackhawks and Olympian

Brent Seabrook, three-time Stanley Cup winner with the Chicago Blackhawks and Olympian

BCHHF chair Jim Hughson said that Keith and Seabrook “are unequivocally qualified for our Hall.”

“It is unique and almost unheard of that two defenders who played together as a pair at the highest level for so long will be inducted together,” said Hughson.

Duncan Keith was on hand in Penticton Tuesday at the inductee announcement ceremony.

"I'm extremely honoured, I couldn't be more proud," Keith said.

"A lot of the guys already in the B.C. Hockey Hall of Fame, like Scott Niedermayer, the guy I grew up idolizing as a young defensemen in British Columbia ... I have a lot of players and as teammates and guys that are already inducted to thank."

Keith also thanked his family for their support over the years, and congratulated his fellow inductees.

The induction gala will be held on Friday, July 21 at the Hall of Fame at the South Okanagan Events Centre, with tickets going on sale March 1 online here. A reception will give fans access to inductees and to view the re-invigorated displays that honour players, teams and history of hockey in B.C.

Watch the inductee announcement at the SOEC Tuesday morning below:

Contributed