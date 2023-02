Photo: Google Maps

Highway 97 was briefly closed Tuesday morning near Kaleden due to a vehicle incident, but has just reopened

Near where 97 intersects with Lakehill Road, police and emergency vehicles were on scene blocking traffic in both directions.

Aim Roads now reports the highway is open in both directions but Lakehill Road into Kaleden is closed.

A detour is available through larch Avenue and Pineview Drive.