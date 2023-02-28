Penticton street sweeping crews ready for spring cleaning

Photo: pixabay

Penticton's public works team has started its spring street-sweeping routine ahead of schedule this year and is prepared to resume again when warmer weather arrives.

Due to early winter weather and prolonged cold temperatures, roads have a significant buildup of leaves and winter sand. The city will have two machines operating, including one rental sweeper throughout March, in addition to the city's own sweeping equipment.

Residents can help the crews by sweeping sidewalks adjacent to their property to the gutter before the sweeping operation, and by paying attention to temporary no parking signs that will be placed to ensure street sweeper access. With the equipment and crews moving slowly down roadways and around corners, motorists are urged to be patient and exercise care when passing.

Sweeping operations will prioritize main arterial roads, bus routes, and bike routes. Sweeping operations will begin at 4 a.m. to enable safe and efficient cleaning with minimal disruption. Sand removal from sidewalks, cleaning of traffic islands and bridges, and sweeping of rural roads will also be carried out.

After this initial maintenance, a schedule of street sweeping will continue throughout the summer and fall. The city's annual traffic line and road marking paint program will typically begin in mid-April after spring street sweeping.