Need a job? Huge job fair taking place next week in Penticton

Photo: Colin Dacre

Job-seekers are invited to register now for free tickets to the largest job fair in the South Okanagan, taking place in Penticton on March 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Start Here Penticton Job Fair is fully booked with more than 60 businesses eager to hire for positions ranging from temporary summer jobs to full-time careers.

Organized by the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce, the City of Penticton, and WorkBC South Okanagan, this event is an opportunity to meet and greet a wide variety of employers under one roof at the Penticton Trade & Convention Centre.

"We have many fantastic businesses here in Penticton, and this Job Fair is a united effort to support their recruitment efforts during a time of widespread skilled labor shortages," said Anthony Haddad, the City of Penticton's general manager of community services. "We want to showcase the fact that Penticton offers quality jobs as well as the ideal work-life balance."

"We are excited that Penticton's businesses and workers will have the opportunity to meet each other in one set location," said Jonathan McGraw, president of the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce.

"This is truly the best and easiest way for those either looking for work or contemplating a change to learn about dozens of employers and the positions they have available, as well as having the chance to stand out from the crowd and make that all-important first impression."

In addition to the job fair, the event will feature a Learning Centre offering free presentations on valuable insights into the local labor market. Topics will include job search assistance, funding resources, exploring careers from entry-level to career of choice, and a session on Penticton housing, said Cary Berger, Community Engagement Manager with WorkBC South Okanagan.

Entry is free for job-seekers, and registration is encouraged but not required. Job-seekers can register ahead for free tickets at penticton.ca/jobfair.