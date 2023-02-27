Naramata Inn hires new head chef, a local product with international experience

Photo: Contributed

A Naramata chef is proving you can go home again.

Jacob Deacon-Evans, who started his culinary career in his hometown at the age of 16, has been named head chef at the prestigious Naramata Inn by Columbia Hospitality.

“Naramata is a magical place, and I’m just buzzing to be part of the Naramata Inn,” Deacon-Evans said in a press release. “I’m thrilled to help build upon its exceptional culinary reputation and to continue to share the best of the Okanagan with guests from all over Canada and the world.”

Deacon-Evans started working in the kitchen of Robinson Road Bistro when he was 16, and he turned that into a career that took him all over the world. He has worked at Vancouver’s West, Bishop’s, Cioppino’s, Wildebeest and Supermarine, and at London’s Michelin starred L’Autre Pied. Most recently he has been at Row Fourteen at Klippers in Cawston.

The Naramata Inn is a 115-year-old heritage property, but nationally renowned chef Ned Bell and others renovated and opened a reimagined space three years ago. Bell and Kate Colley will remain shareholders in Naramata Inn as they step away from their day-to-day roles in April.