Upcoming tourism expo showcases Penticton's best

Photo: Contributed Hoodoo Adventures is one of many Penticton tourism businesses that will be ready to share at the upcoming TRUE Tourism Expo

The best opportunity to get to know what Penticton's tourism industry has to offer is back.

This April, the Think Remarkable Unique Experiences (TRUE) expo will see the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre packed with booths featuring local businesses that offer one-of-a-kind South Okanagan adventures.

It is a chance for the local business community to share what they have to offer, and for community members to discover or remind themselves what experiences, events and businesses are available in the Penticton region.

This year's event will take place on April 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., free of charge for attendees, although any donations to the Penticton Community Fridge & Pantry will be gratefully accepted.

"While admission is free, food donations are encouraged to help support our community," says Visit Penticton.

At the TRUE expo, attendees will find:

Over 50 local businesses

Places to play

Adventure companies

Local events & festivals

Places to stay

Local artisan retailers

Food and drink samples – local wine, cider, spirits and craft beer

Exclusive Visit Penticton merchandise

A scavenger hunt for kids

The chance to win prizes

Any local businesses interested in participating can learn more by contacting Paige Schulz at [email protected]

Keep up with announcements from the event online here.

For more, check out Visit Penticton online here.