Critteraid Animal Sanctuary has a adult cat full of spunk ready to settle into a new home

Casey Richardson

Ghost is a chatty and loving girl looking for her forever home after being taken in by the Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland.

The 8-year-old spayed female, whose owner passed away in December, would love a quiet house with adults only all to herself.

"Ghost would do well with children that are older and experienced with cats, but really prefers to be in an adult-friendly home," Animal Care Team Member Jess Byer said.

"Ghost has just a few quirks that we're very proud of and we want to make sure she gets in the right home. Ghost will need a home with no dogs and no other cats."

The kitty has made it very clear that she wants to be the queen of the household, Byer said.

"Ghost is full of spunk and loves to tell stories and just wants somebody to love her. Tell her how beautiful she is and of course, help keep up for grooming."

She also loves the catnip.

If you think you've got the right home for Ghost, reach out to Critteraid at [email protected]