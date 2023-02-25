'Feast of all the senses': OneWorld Multicultural Festival celebrates diversity and encourages respect

Casey Richardson

Displays of diverse traditions, dance, food, arts, and entertainment returned to the Penticton Lakeside Resort for the OneWorld Multicultural Festival on Saturday.

Hosted by the South Okanagan Immigrant & Community Services (SOICS) organization, 35 countries were represented at the event.

“One part of this is really the celebration that we have. The opportunity to share our culture, and to learn from each other and that happens here in many different ways,” Executive Director Cherry Fernandez said.

She describes the event as a “Feast of all the senses.”

“You have the performances and you hear the sounds, and you see these incredible colours and visuals. And then you can also have the other side of it, where you can smell and taste all these flavours from around the world,” she added.

“Really, there's no other better way to bring people together than food and entertainment.”

The event is a celebration of the diversity that lives throughout the South Okanagan Similkameen.

“It's not as obvious as when you go to her larger urban communities, for example, where you see larger groups and ethnic groups. But here, we absolutely have diversity. SOICS itself is a settlement organization, we serve clients that represent over 110 cultures and countries and territories.”

While the festival serves as an opportunity to increase increasing awareness of the diversity in the area, Fernandez said it is also about giving everyone that sense of belonging by being able to share their culture within the community.

“There's a lot of challenges, whether you're coming here and settling here and choosing to do that or are displaced because of what might be going home going on in your home country,” she added.

“So to be able to come here and have that platform where you can share about your experience, you can share about your culture, and also your journey to coming to Canada, it really does help people to start forming the bonds to build that sense of belonging in their new home.”

Fernandez said the OneWorld Festival is really just one part of curating in an accepting community.

“Canada itself, when we look at the First Nations, there are so many nations that make up Turtle Island and Canada has welcomed so many newcomers, it's built of immigrants. This is one way that we're able to recognize that to celebrate that and hope to continue to do better to ensure that in the future, we're really keeping an awareness of what we can be doing as a society,”

The festival also sets up for a bigger event this May — Confronting the White Elephant, an anti-racism community forum.

“What that really looks at is giving people the tools to recognize what is racism. And then when faced with it, what can be done? How can I ensure that our community is more welcoming, inclusive and equitable for all people of all backgrounds?” Fernandez said.

Fernandez said she hopes people leave the event feeling inspired and with a newfound curiosity about other cultures.

“They had the opportunity to meet people, and start building that sense of respect and mutual understanding, and really taking pride that we do have that diversity here in the South Okanagan, and looking at what can I do to ensure that our communities stay welcoming, inclusive and even more equitable.”