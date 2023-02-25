Okanagan Falls Fire Department rescues two fawns stuck out on icy Skaha Lake

Contributed Okanagan falls Fire Department

Members of the Okanagan Falls Fire Department helped pull two fawns to safety on Saturday morning after they got stuck on the icy lake surface.

Fire Chief Fred Dobransky said a call came in about the deer stuck on the ice approximately about 100 feet off of the shoreline by the rock bluffs on Skaha Lake.

"Our ice rescue technicians went onto the lake and pulled one deer at a time back to the shoreline," he said.

"Everybody has a soft spot for animals and they don't want to see suffering on the lake if they're falling through the ice or it can't get back up on their feet again, and our members are properly trained for it. So we have no problem doing it, and at the end of the day, everybody feels good about themselves."

Unfortunately, the second deer had to be put down after being found to be suffering from serious injuries.

"We waited for our conservation officers to show up and they had to put that little deer out of its misery. It probably broke its hindquarters or separated hindquarters, it could not walk," said Dobransky. "So it was sad to see that but the first one was okay, as soon as we got to shore, it took off up the hill."

All responding members returned safely back off Skaha Lake after the rescue.

"We did our job as a fire department and I'm proud of my members for what they did."