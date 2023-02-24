WildSafeBC urges homeowners to prep properties from raccoons ahead of breeding season

Photo: Pexels

Raccoon breeding season is fast approaching and WildSafeBC wants to see residents double-check their properties.

Raccoons are not native to the Okanagan and were first spotted in the region in the late 1960s.

They are highly adaptable and can live in many environments, but prefer an urban setting in the colder months where there are warm places to dig in to and keep warm.

Breeding season will peak between March and April and about two months after breeding, raccoons will be giving birth to two to three kits.

WildSafeBC said sometimes raccoons will try to den and raise their young in spaces below porches, or decks.

"They are also agile climbers and may seek entrances to attics. Now is an important time to inspect the outside of your property and ensure that all entrances are sealed. Once a raccoon has its young (anytime between March and August) it can be difficult to move them until the kits are mobile and able to fend for themselves."

Raccoons are omnivores and have a varied diet which consists of just about anything that is edible. They come into conflict with people when they damage property or get into altercations with our pets.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control a high percentage of raccoons are infected with baylisascaris. These roundworms grow in the raccoons’ intestines and produce millions of eggs that are shed into the environment in the raccoons' feces. After two-to-four weeks in the environment, eggs become infectious; under the right conditions, eggs can survive in the soil for years.

More information on roundworm and how to safely cleanse a yard of raccoon scat can be found here.

The raccoon problem around the Okanagan has been getting steadily worse every year, and while trapping and relocating raccoons without a permit is allowed if they are causing damage to a person’s property, it can be challenging to do, so dealing with a raccoon should be left to the experts.

Raccoons are protected under the BC Wildlife Act. Learn more about raccoons here.