Penticton resident honoured with BCEHS award after saving neighbour's life

Photo: Casey Richardson BCEHS presented the Vital Link Award to Sinisa Marovic of Penticton, who helped save the life of his neighbour through the use of bystander CPR.

When Sinisa Marovic heard screaming come from the apartment next door, he rushed in to find his neighbour unresponsive on the couch and jumped into action to try to save his life, despite thoughts that it was already too late.

The BCEHS team gathered on Friday afternoon to give thanks and present a rare award to the Penticton resident who helped save the life of his neighbour.

The Vital Link Award was presented to Marovic for providing CPR until BCEHS paramedics arrived on May 5, 2021. His neighbour, Sinisa Zakosek, had collapsed in Penticton and was found unresponsive by his wife, who quickly sought assistance from Marovic.

Marovic said when he ran in next door, Zakosek's wife was in shock at her husband's unresponsive state.

"I grabbed my phone, and I remembered that I called 911. But since we recently bought that house, I couldn't remember the number of the street," he said, adding he ran around the block to provide it to the dispatcher.

"I ran back and then he just gave me guidance on what to do."

Marovic started performing CPR on Zakosek, for what he said felt like hours. In actual time according to EHS, it was minutes.

"I was thinking like, I will do what I can, but it's too long. There is no way. He was dead, he had passed away. He was done. But despite that, I was thinking 'Okay, then I don't have nothing to lose,'" he said.

He continued CPR until the paramedics took over. Once Zakosek was in medical care and brought to the emergency department, his medical team was able to return his circulation.

"Doctors credit his survival to effective CPR given at the scene. The patient made a full recovery and was released three days later, which is wonderful. So Sinisa's actions made all the difference in this event," Christina Plant, a PCP IV and one of the responding paramedics that day said.

"We would like to commend and recognize Sinisa for his life-saving efforts which contributed to the patient's survival. If more people were brave and willing to step up like Sinisa did, the serious lifelong effects caused by cardiac arrest would drop significantly."

In her 28 years as a paramedic, Plant said this was the first time she has presented the Vital Link Award.

"It's amazing. It is really amazing, it's why we do the job, right?" she added. "We were just so thankful. So that was a day that we actually knew we did something good. It's like when you deliver your first baby."

BCEHS presents Vital Link Awards to honour the skillful and quick-thinking actions of one or more bystanders at a cardiac arrest emergency. Such actions are a vital link to a patient’s successful survival. Nominations for are made by BCEHS staff and presented to citizens throughout the province.

Plant’s message to the public was to encourage them to learn CPR.

A new app for smartphones called PulsePoint alerts users who can help victims before professional assistance arrives on the scene after the incident in called into 911.

The paramedic team celebrated Marovic on Friday, handing him the award certificate and medal. His wife stood by his side, proudly watching her husband receive the honour, tears streaming down her cheeks.

The two men became friends as neighbours and have remained close since, connecting after coming to Canada from Europe and finding someone else who spoke the same first language.

"Thank you so much. You saved my life," Zakosek said.

Marovic was bashful in accepting the award and praise, saying he believed he just did what he thought anyone would do.

"When you hear that you actually help someone, it's thrilling. I cannot even explain it. You are happy beyond any thoughts because it's you actually did something and save someone's life. But even now, I cannot believe it. I think that everybody should do the same or will do the same thing," he said.

"I saved his life and that's enough for me."

Photo: Casey Richardson BCEHS presented the Vital Link Award to Sinisa Marovic of Penticton, who helped save the life of his neighbour through the use of bystander CPR.