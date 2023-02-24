Penticton city council setting priorities for their term in office

Photo: Castanet

Penticton city council will meet for a special meeting Tuesday, to endorse the official council priorities for their term and provide a 2023-2027 Financial Plan overview.

The four priorities, including "goal statements," identified by council are:

Safe and Resilient: Enhance and protect the safety of all residents and visitors to Penticton

Enhance and protect the safety of all residents and visitors to Penticton Livable and Accessible: Proactively plan for deliberate growth; focused on an inclusive, healthy, safe and desirable place to live

Proactively plan for deliberate growth; focused on an inclusive, healthy, safe and desirable place to live Vibrant and Connected Communities : Support vibrant and diverse activities creating opportunities for connection in community

: Support vibrant and diverse activities creating opportunities for connection in community Organizational Excellence: Supporting a culture of service excellence built on good governance, leadership and sound financial decisions

“These are the priorities that council has said that they want to underpin all of the municipality’s planning as we move forward,” says Cheryl Hardisty, manager of council and executive operations for the City of Penticton.

“If approved, they will provide clear direction for staff when developing initiatives and budgets and allow us to monitor the progress as we move forward. These areas of focus are designed to reflect what city council has heard from the community.”

Following the anticipated formal endorsement of these priorities by council on Tuesday, they will then consider establishing four select committees, two task forces and two advisory councils involving members of the community.

The Agriculture Advisory Committee and the Parks & Recreation Advisory Committee run for the duration of the current council’s term. The Official Community Plan – Housing Task Force and the Accessibility Task Force will have a set timeline to help meet council priorities.

“As part of council’s strategic planning, we identified some areas that would be best served by task force that is given specific tasks and timelines to provide feedback,” says Mayor Julius Bloomfield.

“The review of the housing component of the OCP and accessibility in Penticton are two issues that we want immediate ideas on and each have deadlines for providing recommendations to council.”

Bloomfield also notes that council has the ability to establish more committees during the term.

Following the approval of the term of references for the committees, the call for volunteer members will go out. Applications will be available on the City of Penticton website and will be able to be submitted to [email protected] or dropped off to City Hall on or before March 24, 2023.