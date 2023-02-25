Oliver's District Wine Village loses sole brewery, adds restaurant

Photo: Trading Post Brewing Trading Post Brewing in operation this summer at the District Wine Village

The District Wine Village in Oliver is undergoing some changes, with the announcement of a new addition and the loss of its sole brewery.

On Thursday, Trading Post Brewing announced on social media it will be leaving the village after two years.

The village's concept is a hub for local creators in the beverage industry including tasting rooms for wine, beer and spirits, and Trading Post was the sole brewery.

The brewery called the decision "mutual," but "difficult,"

"We want to express our deepest gratitude to our amazing team for their hard work and dedication while operating," they wrote.

"We couldn't have asked for a better group of people to work with and we are grateful for the efforts they each gave to the experience."

On Friday, the District Wine Village announced an addition, Ward's Wine Country Kitchen, taking over Trading Post's spot, which had been the only full-service food operation on site.

"Ward's Wine Country Kitchen is a casual, fully licensed, full-service restaurant, serving approachable, fresh, & addictive food," reads information in a press release from the village.

"Ward's will offer a selection of signature seasonal cocktails, along with a varied selection of wine and craft beer produced on site by the neighbours within the village. Special events, wine education experiences and themed dinners will become a part of the programming a few months after opening."

Red Seal head chef Ian Stilborn has worked throughout the South Okanagan, including at Liquidity Wines, See Ya Later Ranch, Nk'Mip Cellars and Miradoro.

The restaurant plans to open in stages, starting in early April. It is owned by Scott, Mindy and Stephen Ward.