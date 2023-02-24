Venables Theatre in Oliver excited by lineup of shows for March

Photo: Ed White Photographics The Venables Theatre in Oliver

The Venables Theatre in Oliver is looking forward to an exciting March, with several standout acts coming to grace the stage.

On March 12, catch Anything You Can Do Comedy Night, featuring comedians Jane Stanton, Amber Harper Young and MC Sharon Mahoney.

Statnton, the headliner, has been featured at prestigious comedy festivals and television shows around North America including Montreal's Just for Laughs, Seattle's International Comedy Competition and CBC's The Debaters, as well as performing alongside the likes of Tom Green, SNL's Michael Che, Arie Spears and more.

Mahoney will also lend her comedic stylings, with over twenty years of performing at world-class festivals and comedy clubs around the world under her belt.

"We're thrilled to be hosting Anything You Can Do Comedy Night, and we couldn't have asked for a better lineup of comedians," says Leah Foreman, general Mmnager of Venables Theatre.

"Jane Stanton, Amber Harper Young, and Sharon Mahoney are all incredibly talented and hilarious, and we're looking forward to an unforgettable night of laughter and fun."

For fans of dance, March 21 will see dancer-choreographer-actor Hiromoto Ida in Birthday Present for Myself, merging dance, theatre, classical music and voice to tell the story of an old man celebrating his last birthday.

The show features musicians performing an original score by Russian composer Pavel Karmanov, and the simple text comes from Japenese contemporary playwright Shogo Ota.

"After an unfortunate delay due to COVID-19, we are so pleased to finally welcome Hiromoto Ida to Oliver," Foreman explains.

“Hiromoto Ida is incredibly talented and we are so looking forward to a beautiful evening of dance, theatre, music and mask.”

Rounding off the month is a performance from award-winning beloved Canadian spoken word poet Shane Koyczan.

Koyczan's shows are a tour de force, and Foreman says this is a unique opportunity to experience Koyczan in an intimate setting.

"The buzz on social media is already palpable and we are confident that it’s going to be a wonderful evening for our audience," Foreman says.

Tickets for all three of these shows, and more information, can be found online here.